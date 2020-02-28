Fire crews called to Heathrow Airport after flames seen on aircraft’s auxiliary power unit

Heathrow airport fire services and crews from the London Fire brigade have tackled a small fire that broke out onboard an A340 aircraft that was on a stand at the UK Busiest airport.

Firefighters were alerted after 7.10pm on Friday evening to the fire that had broken out on an auxiliary power unit whilst the plane was on stand.

Ground staff reported seeing flames shooting from the rear of the A340 aircraft and raised the alarm.

Fire Crews rushed to the scene after the alert to find that the airport fire staff had dealt with the incident and it had fully extinguished.