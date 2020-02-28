Home » Fire crews called to Heathrow Airport after flames seen on aircraft’s auxiliary power unit
28th February 2020
Heathrow airport fire services and crews from the London Fire brigade have tackled a small fire that broke out onboard an  A340 aircraft that was on a stand at the UK Busiest airport.

Firefighters were alerted after 7.10pm on Friday evening  to the fire that had broken out on an  auxiliary power unit whilst the plane was on stand.

Ground staff reported seeing flames shooting from the rear of the A340 aircraft and raised the alarm.

Fire Crews rushed to the scene after the alert to find that the airport  fire staff had dealt with the incident  and it had  fully extinguished.

 

