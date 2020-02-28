Callum Jamieson sentenced to eight years in prison for rape in Liverpool City Centre

Callum Jamieson has been sentenced to eight years in prison for rape in Liverpool City Centre and a further five years on extended licence following the rape of a woman in Liverpool City Centre last December, 2019.

23-year-old Callum Jamieson was convicted after admitting the offence last month and was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court today, Friday 28 February. He was also issued with a Lifetime Sex Offender Order.

around 3.30am on Sunday 1 December, the victim, a woman in her 20s, was found in a distressed state in Great Homer Street, having been approached from behind by a man and dragged into nearby bushes. Jamieson was disturbed by a member of the public and ran off towards Great Nelson Street.

Following an extensive investigation, including CCTV appeals, Jamieson was arrested, charged with rape and remanded in custody.

Speaking after the sentence, Detective Inspector Catherine Cox said: “While no result at court can ever remove the psychological impact of this abhorrent attack, we hope that Jamieson being imprisoned for a significant length of time can provide some comfort to the victim as she continues her process of recovery.

“Jamieson is an extremely dangerous repeat sex offender who followed his victim on foot for more than a mile, before attacking her. The intervention of a member of the public prevented an even more traumatic experience.

“The strength and resolve that she has found to come forward and support such a prosecution is immense, and has ensured that this dangerous sexual predator is now off the streets. Hopefully her bravery will encourage other victims to come forward, all of whom can be assured that our specially trained officers will support them from the point they make a report to the police right through to court.

“I’d also like to thank those members of the public who came forward to assist with this investigation, providing witness accounts and as a response to appeals we issued. It makes a real difference so keep sharing these appeals when you can.”