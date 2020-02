Information is being sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Ashford.

Jason Peterson was last seen in Ashford on Tuesday 18 February 2020. He also has links to the Dover and Whitstable areas.

Jason is 50 and is described as white, with short dark hair, clean-shaven and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a black hooded coat and may be carrying a small, grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 18-0466.