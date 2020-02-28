The A49 is closed southbound between the A466 and the A4137 near Much Birch in Shropshire due to a collision.

All emergency services are working at the scene with the response being led by West Merica Police.

A diversion route has been installed and traffic is to follow the “Solid Triangle Symbol”

Traffic is advised to exit the A49 at the A466 junction , turn right onto the A466 and continue to it’s junction with the A40 , at the junction turn left and join the A40 eastbound , continue on the A40 to the A40/A49 roundabout, at the A40/A49 roundabout take the third exit to continue on the A49 southbound or first exit to join the A49 northbound. .