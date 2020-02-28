A man who shot at firearms officers who came to his house to arrest him in connection with an armed car-jacking hours before has been jailed for life.

Derrick Fatunbi, 33 of Mandeville Street, E5 was sentenced to life, to serve at least 12 years in jail, at Isleworth Crown Court today (Friday, 28 February), with the judge stating that Fatunbi was a dangerous offender.

He was found guilty of attempted murder of a police officer on Tuesday, 28 January, following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court.

He was also found guilty of robbery in relation to an armed car-jacking which happened on the same evening; possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear. He had pleaded guilty to a unrelated robbery at a supermarket in Dalston on 8 April 2019 before the trial, and was sentenced for this too.

On the evening of 19 March 2018 at approximately 10.50pm, Fatunbi was part of a group that held up the occupants of Range Rover in the Woodberry Down Estate in Finsbury Park, N4.

The group arrived at the location in a Nissan Primera car. They got out of their car and approached the Range Rover which was parked on the estate.

One man, armed with a shotgun, pointed his weapon at the windscreen. A further firearm was also produced. The group drove off with both cars.

The Nissan Primera was found abandoned in Lordship Lane, N4. Officers attended and initial enquiries revealed that the vehicle was registered to the Fatunbi family.

Due to reports of firearms being used in the car-jacking, armed officers were called to Fatunbi’s address in Mandeville Street, Hackney E5.

They arrived at the address just before 1am Fatunbi was made aware that armed officers were outside his address and he should surrender, but he refused.

Fatunbi then appeared at a window with a shotgun. Both Fatunbi and firearms officers discharged weapons, and Fatunbi fell back into the room.

No firearms officers were injured.

On the stairway at the address, Fatunbi was again confronted by armed police and he pointed the weapon at officers. The officers discharged their weapons.

Fatunbi was shot several times and he fell on the first floor landing; the shotgun was found next to him. Armed officers provided emergency first aid, and he was taken to hospital.

Following forensic analysis it was established that the shotgun Fatunbi had been in possession of had discharged both of the cartridges it was loaded with.

A search of the flat uncovered two further live shotgun cartridges.

Detective Constable Chris Williams, from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, said: “My colleagues in Specialist Crime, along with firearms officers and the rest of the Met are committed to taking people like Fatunbi and the weapons he was armed with off the streets.

“The outcome of this incident could have been even more serious. Having committed a violent robbery, Fatunbi threatened the police officers who were trying to arrest him and it is hugely fortunate that there was no loss of life that night.

“My thanks go to the prosecution counsel, our colleagues in the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for their diligence and professionalism throughout this case, as well as the victims and witnesses who supported this investigation by providing statements and giving evidence at court.”

Chief Superintendent Andy Walker from the Met’s Specialist Firearms Command, added: “Our armed officers put themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis to keep people safe from dangerous criminals. On this occasion, they responded with remarkable tenacity and immense bravery to track down a particularly violent criminal and stop him from harming anyone else, and I am pleased that the trial judge commended their bravery. I have no doubt that London is safer now that Fatunbi has been brought to justice.”