Two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after arson attack in Folkestone

Information is being sought by officers investigating a suspected arson in Folkestone.

Kent Police was called at around 2.20am on Tuesday 25 February 2020 to reports of a fire at an address in Richmond Street.

Officers attended along with Kent Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance crews.

The fire was contained to the front door of the property. Two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation as a precautionary measure.

Can you help?

Investigators are asking anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between 1.30am and 2.45am, or anyone who saw anything suspicious or unusual to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting crime reference 46/35377/20.