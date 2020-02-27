Home » Residents’ shock as armed police descend on street and surround house
Armed Police Descend On Chingford Property Seeing One Man Arrested
Residents’ shock as armed police descend on street and surround house

27th February 2020
Residents were left in shock when armed police surrounded a semi-detached house in Chingford on Wednesday evening.

A number of police vehicles were seen on Pretoria Crescent
It follow reports  that someone was threatened with a weapon at  the addresses.

Pictures from the scene showed police, surrounding a house  with a search  being carried out

The road was thrown into lockdown as armed officers moved into to make the arrest of the man.

One resident, who declined to be named, admitted the visit of so many armed police had been ‘pretty scary’.

“There were a lot of them. It’s not something you really expect,” she said

Following a search of the property a  swords and a Crossbow  were also found in the address.

The man remains in custody and the Investigation continues.

A spokesman for the Met Police Said: Police were called to Pretoria Crescent, E4, on Wednesday, 26 February, shortly after 10pm to a report of a man in possession of a firearm.

Officers attended. A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm (crossbow).

He has been taken into custody. Enquiries continue.

