Resident ‘could have been killed’ as car is sent flying after late night collision

A driver has escaped serious injury after gunning it down a residential road in Romford in the early hours of Thursday morning causing thousand of pounds worth of damage.

The speed limit is marked with a 30 sign and the serious collision happened right next to a speed camera.

The front of the black Audi A3 car was severely smashed, sending car debris flying right across the frontage of a residential property

A second vehicle one of many came to rest upside down on it’s roof wedged between the property and a surrounding boundary wall, with a wheel damaging the front window of the home and smashing a wall.

Police cars and fire crew rushed to the scene in the early hours of the morning.

One witness said: “I was woken after I heard a loud crash and dashed outside to see a man who was trapped in his car.

A spokesman for the Met Police said Officers were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) to Rush Green Road, Romford, at 2.36amon Thursday, 27 February to a report of a road traffic collision.

Officers attended along with London Fire Brigade.

A car was found to have collided with a number of parked vehicles and a wall.

The driver was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. His injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening.