Home » Resident ‘could have been killed’ as car is sent flying after late night collision
I Was Only Doing 30 Officer Honest Afer Driver Causes Thousand Of Pounds Worth Of Damage
I Was Only Doing 30 Officer Honest Afer Driver Causes Thousand Of Pounds Worth Of Damage

Resident ‘could have been killed’ as car is sent flying after late night collision

27th February 2020
2 Min Read

A driver has escaped serious injury after gunning it down a residential road in  Romford in the early hours  of Thursday morning causing thousand of pounds worth of damage.

The speed limit is marked with a 30 sign and  the serious collision happened right next to a speed camera.

The front of the black  Audi A3  car was severely smashed, sending car debris flying right across the frontage  of a residential property

 

A second vehicle one of many  came to rest upside down on it’s roof wedged between the property and a surrounding boundary wall, with a wheel  damaging the front window of the home and smashing a wall.

 

 

Police cars and  fire crew rushed to the scene in the early hours of the morning.

One witness said: “I was woken after I  heard a loud crash and dashed outside to see a man who was trapped in his car.

A spokesman for the Met Police said  Officers   were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) to Rush Green Road, Romford, at 2.36amon Thursday, 27 February to a report of a road traffic collision.

Officers attended along with London Fire Brigade.

A car was found to have collided with a number of parked vehicles and a wall.

The driver was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. His injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening.

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures