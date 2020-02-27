Out of Control Croydon fire now being declared as “Major incident”

Over a hundred firefighters with Ten Fire appliances are now tackling a blaze that is out of control in the heart of Croydon.

The incident has been declared a “major incident” after fire fighters in breathing apparatus found very volatile gas cylinders in the warehouse with a very strong risk that these may explode.

Fire crews were scrambled to Lancing Road on Thursday evening after a blaze broke out in a warehouse that is understood to house a roofing company business.

A spokesman for the LFB said :

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire on Lancing Road in Croydon.

A car workshop is alight.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 39 calls to the fire.

The Brigade was called at 5.44pm. Fire crews from Norbury, Croydon, Mitcham, West Norwood, Brixton, Addington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.