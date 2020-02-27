First Picture of the Victim who was hacked to death in Croydon

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Croydon have named the victim as Tyler Roye, 24, from Croydon.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called to Stroud Green Way, Croydon, by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 12.15am on Wednesday, 26 February, to find Tyler Roye suffering from stab wounds.

Although Mr Roye was treated at the scene and on arrival at hospital, he died from his injuries at 2.46am

Next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will be held on Thursday, 27 February, at Croydon University Hospital mortuary.

Detective Chief Inspector John Massey, who leads the investigation said:

“I want to hear from anyone who saw, heard or recorded anything in the Stroud Green Way area before, during or after the murder.

“This was a brutal and frenzied attack that has ended a young man’s life. If you saw anything, but have not yet come forward, please do get in touch.”

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information or footage of the area before, during or after the incident, is asked to call the Incident Room on 020 8721 4868 or via 101 quoting Cad 71/26Feb