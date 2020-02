Firefighters have been sent to tackle a fire that has ripped through the basement of The

Bull’s Head Pub and hotel in Chislehurst.

Four fire crews have been scrambled to tackle the blaze on Royal Parade at the rustic-chic pub

Crews were called just after 6pm on Thursday evening.

The causing the blaze is currently unexplained and crews remain at the commercial property using two hose reels.

More to follow