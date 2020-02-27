Fire Crews Called To Tackle Warehouse A Blaze In Croydon

Six fire appliances and an aerial ladder have been sent to tackle the blaze that broke out just before 6pm on Thursday in Croydon South London.

19.42 The fire has been upgraded to ten appliances and Aerial ladder and an HVP Pump

The fire is understood to have broken out at a warehouse in Lancing Road. A large amount of tyres are also well alight giving off a large smoke cloud of black.

Purley Way is closed both ways due to a fire between Cecil Road and the #A236 Mitcham Road

Crews were called after multiple calls were made to the fire service reporting flames and a horrible smell of rubber burning. The blaze is very near a roofing company.

UPDATE:7.00pm

A number home have been evacuated amid fears gas cylinders may explode.

Witnesses described seeing the “massive” flames engulf a nearby tree before the arrival of the fire service.

Due to cylinders being involved at the incident fire bosses have called on a High Volume Pump. The specialist appliance is normally used to flooding condition. The submersible pump is a portable pump with a high flow impeller and flotation chamber, which is deployed into a water supply. The submersible pump has pumping capacity of 7000l/min.