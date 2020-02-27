Fire Crews Called to Tackle Blaze at Heston Industrial Mall in Hounslow

Six fire appliances two Aerial ladders platform and two Fire Rescue units have all been mobilsed to a large fire that has broken out in unit on the Heston Industrial Mall this evening. The second large blaze comes as 100 fire fighters tackle an out of control blaze in Croydon.

Crews were called just after 9.30pm to the Industrial unit on Church Road. A well developed fire has spread and engulf 80 per cent of the business. There are growing concerns about the smoke due to the location that is located over the Heathrow airport flight path and the M4 motorway.

More to follow