Emergency services called after substance was sprayed at a man in Tulse Hill

Police were called to Telford Avenue, SW2, at 7.43pm on Tuesday, 25 February to reports of an assault.

Officers attended.

It was reported an unknown substance was sprayed at a man. London ambulance service and the London Fire brigade also attended.

The substance was found to be unharmful.

A man was arrested on suspicion of GBH but was then dearrested.

Both parties agreed to sort out the matter as a civil dispute.