Home » Appeal to help locate missing Dartford man
27th February 2020
Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Dartford. Alan Willoughby was last seen in the Darenth wood Road area at around 8.30am on Tuesday 25 February 2020.

The 65-year-old is described as being white, 6ft tall with a bald head and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black anorak with grey shoulders and grey hood, a blue denim shirt with a blue t-shirt underneath, black trousers and khaki green shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 25-0356.

