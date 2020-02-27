A Ramsgate man who uploaded intimate images of a woman to pornographic websites without her permission has been sentenced to almost two years in prison.

Tom Horwood transferred a number of private images and a video from the victim’s computer to his own files, before then sharing them online. The woman discovered the material was able to be viewed on multiple websites, as well as social media platforms, on a number of occasions between June 2018 and February 2019. Her home address had also been added to one website with instructions that people could visit for sex.

Horwood, aged 33, of Woodville Road, Ramsgate, was arrested on 9 March 2019 and a number of devices were seized for analysis. These included a computer which when examined was found to contain three indecent images of a child. He was charged with stalking involving serious alarm or distress, and making indecent images of a child.

At Maidstone Crown Court Horwood pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Wednesday 26 February 2020 to 22 months’ imprisonment. He was also made subject of an indefinite restraining order.

PC Abbie Brookes of Tonbridge CID said: ‘Horwood’s callous actions have had a devastating and profound impact on the victim, who has been left feeling humiliated and embarrassed. Her life has been affected in a number of ways, including her feeling isolated from friends and fearing strangers may have seen what were private and intimate images shared online. It is important to us that victims of offences such as these feel they will be taken seriously and treated with respect, which is why a custodial sentence like this is welcome. I would like to reassure anyone thinking of contacting us that they will always be treated with compassion and discretion.’