Large fire breaks out at the Thornes Park Stadium in Wakefield this evening at around 19:35

Fire in open at sports stadium which spread to an overhanging section of roof of a building and caused heavy smoke logging to the building. This incident was made up to 3 pumps due to the number of calls being received. Crews used 2 hose reels, 2 breathing apparatus and a High Powered fan to clear smoke from the building.

Appliances from Wakefield, Ossett and Dewsbury attended.