Witnesses are being sought following a report of a sexual attack in Canterbury

Witnesses are being sought following a report of a sexual assault in Canterbury.

A woman who was walking along Barton Mill Road reported that a man spoke to her and shortly afterwards she was assaulted near the River Stour, between 1.15am and approximately 2.30am on Saturday 22 February 2020.

The man was described as mixed race with a London accent and wore a black padded jacket and dark clothing.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious, or anyone who has information about the incident.

Witnesses are asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/35061/20.