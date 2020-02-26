Labour activist charged in police antisemitism investigation

A man from Birmingham has today, 26 February, been charged with an offence contrary to Section 127(1) of the Communications Act 2003 following investigations by specialist detectives into documentation passed to the MPS in 2018.

On 4 September 2018, Commissioner Cressida Dick was handed a folder of paperwork following a radio interview with LBC Radio. A complainant had alleged that the documentation included evidence of anti-Semitic hate crimes.

Specialist officers from the MPS assessed all the material provided and a criminal investigation commenced into some of the allegations contained within the documentation and a request for early investigative advice was made to the Crown Prosecution Service on 2 November 2018. This advice was received on 29 January 2019.

On 26 February 2020, Mohson Rasool, 60 of Hollybank Road, Birmingham was charged with sending on 10 February 2018, by means of a public electronic communications network, a message or other matter that is grossly offensive contrary to section 127(1) of the Communications Act 2003.

Rasool is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 25 March at 10:00pm

He was arrested on 7 March 2019 on suspicion of an offence contrary to Section 19 Public Order Act 1986 – publishing or distributing material likely to stir up racial hatred – after a warrant was executed at an address in Birmingham. He was interviewed under caution at a custody suite in Birmingham and released under investigation. A file was submitted to CPS on 27 September 2019.

Today, the CPS has also determined that the evidence concerning four individuals did not meet the full code test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors. As a result the police investigation in relation to these individuals is now closed.

Enquiries continue in relation to a man in his 60s who was interviewed under caution on 10 July 2019 on suspicion of an offence contrary to Section 19 Public Order Act 1986 – publishing or distributing material likely to stir up racial hatred. A warrant was executed at an address in Bradford. The man was released under investigation. No file has been submitted to the CPS at this stage.

An additional five files were submitted to the CPS on 10 February 2020 seeking further early investigative advice in relation to another five individuals, none of whom have been arrested or interviewed under caution at this stage.