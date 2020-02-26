Coronavirus: Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air suspends Dubai flights

Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, said it was complying with the Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) order to suspend flights to and from Dubai International Airport for 48 hours.

The announcement comes after Bahrain suspended flights to and from Dubai for 48 hours.

The CAA has urged all citizens and residents of Bahrain who are currently in areas affected by the coronavirus (Covid-19) and who were planning to return to Bahrain to call +973 17227555. Gulf Air Contact Center will contact all affected passengers.

The airline said in a statement that passengers should check the airline website prior to their travel or to call the Gulf Air Contact Center for more information on +973 17373737 before heading to the airport.

Gulf Air apologized to its affected passengers for any inconvenience that the situation may have caused.

It stressed that it was working closely with the concerned authorities in Bahrain on taking all precautionary and preventive measures in order to ensure, as its top priority, the safety and security of the citizens, residents, passengers and crews.