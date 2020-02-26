Two sentenced for stealing and crashing a man’s car on night out in Eastbourne

Two men have been sentenced for stealing and crashing a man’s car they met on a night out in Eastbourne.

Oliver Dennis, 23, of St Leonards Road, Eastbourne, and Charlie Saint, 21, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, met the victim after he left Cameo nightclub in the early hours of 14 September. The victim started chatting to the two defendants and invited them back to his flat at Sovereign Harbour for some drinks. They stayed up drinking with his flatmate. The victim decided to go to sleep when it became light outside and asked the two defendants to let themselves out.

Dennis and Saint took the keys to the victim’s Mercedes, worth over £25,000, on their way out. After accelerating out of the parking spot, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into a pillar where the car was abandoned. Significant damage was caused to the vehicle and it had to be written off.

The crash was reported to police, who discovered Saint’s provisional driving license inside the car.

Police seized CCTV of the car crashing into a pillar which showed two suspects exiting the vehicle. The pair were interviewed and charged.

Saint pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated vehicle taking (being carried on). Dennis pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking (initial taker).

On Wednesday, 19 February at Lewes Crown Court, both men were sentenced to nine months imprisonment suspended for 18 months, disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a £149 victim surcharge and £400 compensation each.

They were also given a four month curfew from 9pm to 5am.

Dennis was ordered to do 110 hours unpaid work and Saint 80 hours unpaid work.