Three people have been arrested by officers investigating a report of an assault in Ramsgate.

Kent Police was called to Princess Margaret Avenue at around 9pm on Tuesday 25 February 2020 to a report a man in his 40s had been assaulted after speaking to a group of people.

Damage to a car was also reported during the incident.

The man suffered a hand injury which required treatment at a local hospital.

A 19-year-old man of no fixed address, a 15-year-old boy from south-east London and 18-year-old man from Canterbury were arrested on suspicion of assault on Wednesday 26 February.

They were also arrested in connection with the theft of a motorbike which was reported stolen from the motorcycle parking bays in Westwood Cross at around 2.45pm on Tuesday 25 February.

All three people currently remain in custody while enquiries are continuing.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed either the bike theft at 2.45pm on Tuesday 25 February or the assault later on the same day between 8.30pm and 9pm, to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting crime reference 46/36033/20.