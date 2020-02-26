Murder investigation launched in Croydon

A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Croydon.

Police were called to Stroud Green Way, Croydon, by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 12.15am on Wednesday, 26 February, to a report of a stabbing.

Officers and London Ambulance Service (Las) attended. At the scene, a 24-year-old man was found suffering from multiple stab injuries.

The injured man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where he died during surgery. He was pronounced dead at 2.46am.

A murder investigation was launched under Detective Chief Inspector John Massey who said: “This was a brutal and frenzied attack on a young man walking along the street. It is imperative that anyone who can name the attackers or has footage of Stroud Green Road around the time of the incident, contacts us as soon as possible.

“My officers are waiting to take your call and all information will be treated in strictest confidence – your call could help us remove violent individuals from your area.”

Next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information or footage of the area before, during or after the incident, is asked to call 101 quoting 71/26FEB,