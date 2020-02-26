Home » Local farmer who’s quick thinking ultimately saved their lives by using his tractor
26th February 2020
Fire crews  from Durham, Bishop Auckland, Spennymoor and High Handenhold rescued a man and his dog who had become trapped in their vehicle whilst attempting to cross a Ford in Witton Gilbert.

Despite difficult conditions  the fire  crews successfully rescued the man and his dog who are now recovering. Praised has been given to the local farmer who’s quick thinking ultimately saved their lives by using his tractor to block the vehicle from being swept further down river Well done to everyone involved

