Fire crews from Durham, Bishop Auckland, Spennymoor and High Handenhold rescued a man and his dog who had become trapped in their vehicle whilst attempting to cross a Ford in Witton Gilbert.

Despite difficult conditions the fire crews successfully rescued the man and his dog who are now recovering. Praised has been given to the local farmer who’s quick thinking ultimately saved their lives by using his tractor to block the vehicle from being swept further down river Well done to everyone involved