First Picture of Prisoner found dead in Belmarsh Prison

Detectives investigating the murder of a prisoner at HMP Belmarsh have named the victim.

Sundeep Ghuman, 36, was found with head injuries on Tuesday, 18 February.

Police were called at 8pm that day to reports of an assault within the prison facility.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the location and Mr Ghuman was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he later died on the evening of Wednesday, 19 February.

His next of kin are aware.

A post-mortem examination took place at Greenwich Mortuary on Friday, 21 February and gave cause of death as a head injury.

Two men, both aged 28, who are also inmates at the prison, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue, led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command under Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard.

DCI Leonard, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident with the support of the prison and local officers.

“At this stage I am open minded concerning motive, but expect this to become clear as the investigation progresses.”