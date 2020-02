Three fire crews from Kent fire and rescue have been called to tackle boat that has been totally engulfed in flames.

The fire broke out during rush hour on Wednesday morning and closed on lane of the busy Bishops Way in the centre of maidstone.

The commercial boat is well alight on the River Medway.

Three fire engines and the water rescue team are in attendance and crews wearing breathing apparatus they are using number of hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

More to follow