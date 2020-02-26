Home » Emergency crews called to person trapped under a train at Eden Park near Bromely
Emergency Crews Called To Person Trapped Under A Train At Eden Park Near Bromely
Emergency Crews Called To Person Trapped Under A Train At Eden Park Near Bromely

Emergency crews called to person trapped under a train at Eden Park near Bromely

26th February 2020
1 Min Read

Emergency crews have been called to a person trapped under a train at Eden Park near Bromley.

Emergency Crews Called To Person Trapped Under A Train At Eden Park Near Bromely
Emergency Crews Called To Person Trapped Under A Train At Eden Park Near Bromely
Emergency Crews Called To Person Trapped Under A Train At Eden Park Near Bromely
Emergency Crews Called To Person Trapped Under A Train At Eden Park Near Bromely

It is understood that the man involved may have been blind and fell into the track unaware that the train had not fully come to a stop.

Emergency Crews Called To Person Trapped Under A Train At Eden Park Near Bromely
Emergency Crews Called To Person Trapped Under A Train At Eden Park Near Bromely

British Transport  Police, London ambulance and Fire crews were scrambled to the  scene just after 7pm  on Wednesday  to person who was trapped under the third carriage.

A distort driver from Hayes to Charing Cross service   raised the alarmed but  despite best efforts of all members of the emergency services the person was pronounced dead at scene.

 

An investigation has been launched after  its has been revealed that the man may have been confused with the door siren  due to a train arriving moment before on the  platform opposite.

BTP Have been approached for comment.

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures