Emergency crews called to person trapped under a train at Eden Park near Bromely

Emergency crews have been called to a person trapped under a train at Eden Park near Bromley.

It is understood that the man involved may have been blind and fell into the track unaware that the train had not fully come to a stop.

British Transport Police, London ambulance and Fire crews were scrambled to the scene just after 7pm on Wednesday to person who was trapped under the third carriage.

A distort driver from Hayes to Charing Cross service raised the alarmed but despite best efforts of all members of the emergency services the person was pronounced dead at scene.

An investigation has been launched after its has been revealed that the man may have been confused with the door siren due to a train arriving moment before on the platform opposite.

BTP Have been approached for comment.