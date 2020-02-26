Concerns are growing for missing Eastbourne woman

Sussex Police is growing extremely concerned for missing 29-year-old Kayleigh Abba.

Kayleigh, who goes by the name of Naomi, was last seen in the Eastbourne area at 6.30pm on Wednesday (26 February).

Naomi is 5’4″, with long black hair tied back and was last seen wearing a black coat with a brown fur hood, blue jeans, a grey hooded top and green trainers. She has a tattoo on her right arm and hand.

Naomi could still be in the Eastbourne area but she also has links to Hastings.

If you see Naomi please dial 999 immediately. If you think you may have seen Naomi since she went missing please report it to us either online or call 101 quoting reference 1269 of 26/02.