Armed and Masked Men attack Funeral Gathering near Damilola Taylor centre in Peckham

Two people have been stabbed at a funeral wake Police were called to Commercial Way, SE15, shortly after 11pm on Tuesday, 25 February to reports of a group of males fighting. Officers attended and gave first aid to the men who’d been attacked. A group of men wearing balaclavas armed with a guns and bass ball attacked them in a youth centre hall yard from the Damilola Taylor centre

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

Two men, believed to be in their 20s, were found with stab wounds. A dog was also found with stab injuries.

One of the men’s injuries was assessed as non life-threatening and he refused further medical treatment. The other man has been taken to hospital for treatment. Police await an update on his condition.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue.