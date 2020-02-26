A man has been convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after inflicting life-changing injuries on a woman at Notting Hill Carnival.

He is Jason Thompson, 42 of Appleby Close, Haringey N15.

The incident took place on the first day of Carnival at approximately 6pm on Sunday 25 August 2019.

The victim, aged in her 40s, was talking to some other women on Portobello Road, close to the junction with Golborne Road, when she was approached by a man she didn’t know, later identified as Thompson. He told her “I’m the devil”, before leaning forward and biting off her top lip.

The victim, bleeding heavily and in shock, approached police officers, who escorted her to the nearest first aid post. She was then taken to a west London hospital where surgeons operated on her face. The victim was left with life-changing injuries.

Police issued a public appeal for witnesses and information on 2 September 2019, and, as a result of the appeal, information was received which led to Thompson’s arrest.

He was charged on 4 September and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the following day.

On Tuesday, 25 February, Thompson pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court to Section 18 GBH with intent. He will be sentenced on 27 March at the same court.

DCI Driss Hayoukane of the Notting Hill Carnival post investigation unit, said: “This was a horrific and unprovoked attack on a woman who has suffered life-changing injuries requiring ongoing surgery.

“The evidence against Jason Thompson was overwhelming, leaving him with no option other than to plead guilty.

“I want to praise the bravery of the victim in this case. I also want to thank members of the public who came forward following the original appeal with crucial information that assisted the investigation team.”