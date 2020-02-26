A man has been charged with the rape of a woman at Dollis Hill.

On Wednesday, 26 February, Ahmed Hameedah, 19 of High Road, Harlseden, was charged with one count of rape. He appears in custody at Willesden Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 26 February.

The charges relate to the rape of woman at around 1.40am on Saturday, 23 February near the entrance to Gladstone Park, NW10.