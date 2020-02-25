Fire – Industrial Unit in Chichester

West Sussex Fire Service were called at 8.16pm to reports of a fire in an industrial unit in Stane Street Chichester West Sussex.

Crews from Chichester and Bognor along with the incident command unit from Haywards Heath are on scene tackling the fire which was reported as well alight on fire crews arrival.

Stane Street is closed from the Chichester Bypass roundabout to the entrance to the Household Waste Recycling Site.

The fire services have asked people to avoid the area and If you live in the area please ensure your doors and windows remain shut.