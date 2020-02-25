Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of an investigation into two violent robberies in Stockport have been bailed.

Four boys in total were arrested after a taxi driver and a delivery driver were robbed in Adswood in the early hours of Friday morning.

The taxi driver was attacked after being asked to pull over by his two passengers on corner of Chelford Grove and Handley Close at around 1.30am.

When the driver stopped, four men pulled his car door open and assaulted him. The attackers, including the passengers, fled on foot with his mobile phone.

The man is still recovering in hospital in a stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder on Sunday.