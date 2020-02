Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 49-year-old man on Tuesday, 25 February, on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism, contrary to Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The man was arrested at an address in north London at approximately at 06:00hrs.

He is being held under the Police and Crime Evidence Act (PACE) and is currently in custody at a north London police station.

Enquiries are ongoing.