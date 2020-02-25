Police continue to appeal for witnesses after two people died in a collision in Romford.

The incident happened at about 1.30pm on Thursday, 20 February at Squirrels Heath Road/A127, Romford.

A black Volkswagen Golf was reported to have been in collision with pedestrians and seven other vehicles.

Police, London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene

One pedestrian, a 48-year-old-man from Romford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in one of the cars, a 64-year-old-woman from Upminster, Essex, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification awaits, but their next of kin have been informed.

Six other people were taken to hospital as a result of the incident, all have now been discharged.

The driver of the Volkswagen Golf, a man in his late 30’s from Brentwood, Essex was taken to an east London hospital.

He currently remains in hospital, his injuries are not life-threatening.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The inquiry is being led by detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit. (SCIU)

Detective Constable Phil Stokes of the SCIU, said: “Two people have died as a result of this collision and their families will be devastated and looking for answers.

“We need anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information about the events leading up to it to do the right thing and contact police. Any information will be useful and certainly anyone who has dash cam footage could be vital to our inquiry. You can also give information to Crimestoppers if you do not want to give your name.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 3570/20FEB.