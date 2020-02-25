Police called to East Croydon Property following Baby death

Officers from the Met Police have been called to a property in Colson Road in East Croydon this afternoon.

Shocked residents have spoken of the upset and shock after Police started arriving at the property just after 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.

One Police car has remained at the property since. Officers in blue paper suits have been seen entering the property Police forensic teams have also been seen entering a house.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:Officers were called at 11:26hrs on Tuesday, 25 February to a residential address in Colson Road, Croydon.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) had alerted police to a child of 17 months in cardiac arrest.

The boy was taken to a south London hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His family have been informed.

A forensic scene is in place.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

The inquiry is being led by detectives from the South Area Command Unit.