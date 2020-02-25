Home » First Picture of Croydon Baby “Alexandra”who died of a suspected heart attack
25th February 2020
First Picture of Baby who has died of suspected heart attack in Croydon. A neighbour  described  the young mum  Ciara Johnston  has  running down stairs screaming my baby is not breathing just before lunchtime  on Tuesday morning.

 

Paramedics  from the London Ambulance services tried  to save the baby who was rushed to hospital but  he sadly died.  

 

 

The teen mum was just screaming my boy my boy  he is not  breathing. The woman who asked not to be named said that she rung an ambulance and waited with the  Circa for the paramedics to arrive.  The distort mum just cradled the baby who was very blue and limp said the woman who described her as a lovely caring mum. It’s just so tragic. My Daughter uses to play with her son. I have had to explain to him what has  happened.

A spokesman for the Met Police said : Officers were called at 11:26hrs on Tuesday, 25 February to a residential address in Colson Road, Croydon.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) had alerted police to a child of 17 months in cardiac arrest.

The boy was taken to a south London hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His family have been informed.

A forensic scene is in place.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

The inquiry is being led by detectives from the South Area Command Unit.
There has been no arrest.

