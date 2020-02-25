Fire Crews Called To Tackle Blaze Involving Gas Cylinders At Hackbridge Station

Twelve Fire Appliances and a command unit have been mobilised by the London Fire Brigade to tackle a well developed blaze that has broken out in south London in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Fire Crews from across London are tackling a blaze which is understood to involve cylinders, which has broken out at the Hackbridge Station.

Crews were called just after 2am and are currently battling the flames to bring the blaze under control.

A number of gas bottles have been removed from the Metal framed unit that is understood to operate as a Vehicle repair workshop.

Hackbridge station has been closed and will remain closed to assist with fighting the fire.

Officers from British Transport Police have sealed off the station car park and have advised members of the public to leave the area.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus as using disc cutters to try and gain access via big metal shutters to tackle the blaze.

London Road remains closed in both directions to traffic. Drivers are being advised to seek alternative routes.

A spokesman for service said: Part of the single storey workshop is alight. Sixty gas cylinders have been removed and are being cooled down as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

The fire is next to Hackbridge Railway station and trains have been stopped from running in both directions.

The Brigade was called at 2.05am Fire crews from Wallington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Update: A firefighter involved in tackling the blaze has been taken to hospital with a shoulder injury. The experience firefighter is understood not have dislocated his shoulder whilst at the incident.

More to follow