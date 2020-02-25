Home » Emergency services called to HM Prison Bristol after Man is badly burnt
Emergency services called to HM Prison Bristol after Man is badly burnt

Emergency services  have been scrambled to tackle cell ablaze at HMP Bristol this evening.

Police,Paramedics and Fire crews from Avon Fire service  have  called to the trouble prison in Cambridge road.

 

Emergency vehicle started to arrive at the Category  B men’s prison, located in the Horfield area of Bristol just after 7pm on Tuesday evening

A prison source has revealed that  a number of  cells on A wing have been damaged and one of the cells has been set on fire.

A man  who is understood to  an inmate at the prison has been seriously burnt following the blaze.

The Ministry of Justice and Avon Fire and Rescue have been approached for comment.

