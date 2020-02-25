Detectives investigating the murder of Lennox Nigel Alcendor in Cricklewood have made an arrest.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in Lewisham on Tuesday, 25 February and taken into custody, where he remains.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 06:45hrs on Friday, 21 February to reports of an injured man at Anson Road, NW2.

Despite the efforts of medics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 07:30hrs.

The victim is 42-year-old Lennox Nigel Alcendor, who was from Harlesden.

A post-mortem examination took place on Saturday, 22 February and gave cause of death as a stab wound.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe, said: “Our investigation is moving at pace and though an arrest has been made, I remain keen on hearing from anyone who witnessed the incident, which took place on a residential street. I am sure that there are people who have not yet spoken to us but may have important information about what unfolded.

“Every call is treated in strictest confidence and your information could help hugely. Please don’t hesitate to make the call.”

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was either walking or driving in the area of Cricklewood Broadway or Anson Road at the time of the incident and may have seen, or have dash cam footage of a fight/altercation taking place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Cad 1397/21Feb.