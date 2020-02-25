Bromley Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Two Police Were Mowed Down

Harry Mackenney, 30 of Parnham Close, Bromley has been charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and false imprisonment on Sunday, 23 February after two officers were struck by a vehicle in Avenue Road, Penge on Saturday, 22 February.

The charges following an incident on Saturday that saw two police officers rushed to hospital after they were struck by car as they attempted to stop the vehicle in penge.

Mackenney appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 24 February, and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 23 March.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information, video, or images that could assist police, is asked to call 101 ref CAD 8079/22 Feb.