An investigation is underway after a woman was pronounced dead by medics at a residential address in Waltham Forest

An investigation is underway after a woman was pronounced dead by medics at a residential address on Magnolia Close, E10.

Police were called to the address at 11:52hrs on Tuesday, 26 February after concerns were raised about its occupants.

At the scene, a 35-year-old woman was found with what are currently believed to be stab wounds.

The London Ambulance Service and medics from London’s Air Ambulance attended but despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, aged 54, who was also inside the property, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Detective Inspector Olly Clark, said: “At this very early stage we are treating this as a domestic-related incident and believe the parties were known to each other. We are not seeking further suspects.

“A man was arrested at the scene and officers will be working hard to establish the exact sequence of events which led to this woman losing her life.

“A post-mortem examination in due course will help us establish this and we will keep the victim’s family and local community informed as the investigation progresses.”

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

Anyone with information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Cad 3057/25Feb.