Detectives investigating a double killing after a cannabis factory robbery in Dudley have charged a man with two counts of murder

Detectives investigating a double killing after a cannabis factory robbery in Dudley have this evening charged a man with two counts of murder.

Saghawat Ramzan is accused of shooting 19-year-old Khuzaimah Douglas and Waseem Ramzan, aged 36, with a crossbow in Pensnett Road, Brierley Hill, last Thursday morning.

The 46-year-old from Pensnett Road has been remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow (25 February).