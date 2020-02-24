Over 40 residents in Ironbridge have been advised to evacuate their homes tonight due to rising river levels, with the warning indicating a threat to life .

The current river levels means there is potential for levels to flow over the #Ironbridge flood barriers that are in place

A Severe Warning has been issued because there is a threat to human life. Due to forecast river levels and ground conditions there is the potential for the Ironbridge barrier to overtop. Flooding of property and roads along the Wharfage in Ironbridge is possible. River levels are forecast to rise at the Buildwas river gauge to between 6.7m to 7.0m overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday.

The river levels are expected to remain high for the rest of the week. The environment agency are closely monitoring the situation. Incident response staff are liaising with emergency services regarding the temporary flood barriers at Ironbridge. There advice is move possessions and valuables to safety and have a bag ready with vital items like medicines and insurance documents. Follow the advice from emergency services. Avoid contact with flood water and call 999 if you or your family are in immediate danger