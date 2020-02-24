A CCTV image has been issued by detectives investigating a serious assault in Dartford. Kent Police was called at 9.45pm on Friday 21 February 2020 to a report a man aged in his 20s had suffered injuries caused by a knife, in Spital Street. It is alleged he was assaulted by two people during an incident which may have been witnessed by a number of people. Both suspects then ran in the direction of the High Street and through an alleyway.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and has since been discharged. A forensic examination of the crime scene has taken place along with CCTV enquiries. An investigation is ongoing and officers would now like to identify the two people pictured who may have important information relating to the incident.

If you recognise them or have any other information contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/33452/20.