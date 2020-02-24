Some £7,000 loss and damage has been caused to St Richard of Chichester’s Church, Langney, Eastbourne, after thieves stole copper roofing from the building’s Edmonds Chapel.

They struck between 1am and 7am on Wednesday 19 February in what has been the third such incident targeting the parish church.

Police Community Support Officer Daryl Holter, a heritage crime adviser, said: “It was previously hit in 2018, and then again on 30 December last year, when the cost of damage and theft was £7,500.

“Damaging any property is bad enough, but targeting a church which is used by the community is disgraceful. Churches create and evoke memories, and are used for so many reasons.”

PCSO Holter said the latest raid carried an “overwhelming” cost for the church’s congregation, both financially and emotionally. People had been left “frustrated and depressed” by the situation.

Anyone who may have information that could assist officers investigating the crime is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1181 of 19/02.