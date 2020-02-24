Witnesses are being sought to two kburglaries which took place in Ashford

Witnesses are being sought to two burglaries which took place in Ashford.

A silver BMW 3 Series was reported stolen after keys were taken from a house in Constantine Road between 4.20pm on Sunday 16 February and 9am on Monday 17 February 2020.

A leather satchel was also stolen from another car which was outside the same property.

A car matching the description of that stolen was then seen outside a house in Cedar Close when a watch and jewellery was stolen from inside the property at around 12.10pm on Tuesday 18 February 2020.

Officers have released a CCTV image of the car seen in Cedar Close and want to speak to anyone who witnessed either of the two incidents.

In particular, officers would like to speak to the driver of a Ford Mondeo which drove along Cedar Close around the time of the burglary.

Anyone with any information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/31258/20.