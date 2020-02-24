Shock after late-night fire rips through Dartford flat seeing two taken to hospitial

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a fire broke out in a Dartford flat late on Sunday evening

Fire crews from Kent fire and rescue and paramedics were all called to the scene on Mitchell Close just after 11pm.

The fire had broken out in a first floor flat with photos showing major damage to the windows of the building.

One person was treated at the scene by Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance service and two where taken to hospitial following the blaze that has left the property totally gutted

One neighbour, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “We were all shocked, you don’t expect to see something like that in the middle of the night where you live, it’s scary.

“Thank God nobody was seriously hurt.”

Another added: “There was a big commotion with flashing lights everywhere. All the curtains were twitching. They seemed to have it under control pretty quickly luckily.”

A spokesperson for Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: “Kent fire and rescue were informed of a fire in the first floor of a flat.

Crews from Dartford attended the incident.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation