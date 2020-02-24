One person taken to hospital after Bus crash in Bromley

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a bus and car in Bromley on Sunday night.

Fire crews from Bromley, Officers from the Met Police and Paramedics from London Ambulance all attended the two vehicle collision that took place on Bromley Hill at the junction with Oaklands Road just after 11pm on Sunday evening.

One person was treated by Paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital following the crash . The person injuries are not thought to be serious.

The road remains closed whilst Police carry out an investigation.

Both vehicle were made safe by fire crews.