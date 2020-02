Officers investigating two robberies across theNorth Kent area have charged a man with a number of offences.

Faustas Demidovas, 29-years-old, of Black Eagle Drive, Northfleet has been charged with:

• Possessing an air weapon and robbery at Premier Stores in Bligh Way, Strood on 21 February 2020.

• Possessing an imitation firearm and robbery at East Hill Food and Wine in Dartford on 15 February 2020.

• Causing grievous bodily harm to a man in Rochester on 21 February 2020.